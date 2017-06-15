Kumuyi in Enugu, Frowns At Secession, Calls for Peaceful Coexistence Among Nigerians

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Superintendent (GS), Deeper Life Christian Bible church worldwide, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, has stressed the need for national unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, saying the present clamour for secession and disintegration by some segment of the country is not the solution to the problem confronting the nation.

He posited that even if those agitating for their own Republic succeeds, similar problem that has characterized the Nigerian nation over the years, would also rear its ugly head in such novel entity, because the people have been disconnected from God ,insisting that national unity remains the answer or panacea to the problem.

Speaking with newsmen Wednesday at the Deeper life Campground Enugu, the revered clergyman, who is in the state for a one day supernatural crusade, said despite the challenges facing Nigeria, the people should keep faith in God , as there is no problem that is impossible with him.

According to him, although, there are challenges in the country, “but separation, or seceding as being agitated by some ethnic nationalities is not the answer, because it will not bring about permanent solution.

The man of God however, noted that part of the problem is that there is a missing link between the people and God, hence the need for a reconnection, stressing that his mission to the state is to connect the people of Enugu state and South -East region to God via Prayers, which he pointed out , remains the key to any problem or challenges, no matter its magnitude.

Pastor Kumuyi, stated: “you know I have been coming to the South -East on a regular basis, i have come again to share the love and Grace of God with the people of the area, adding that the Enugu crusade scheduled for Friday16th, June 2017, at the Deeper life Campground, Abakaliki road, by naira triangle, Enugu, is non denominational, it s open to all children of God, I want to connect all with God” he declared.

The famous Cleric, assured that as obtained in the past, through the power of God, the people will encounter miracles and all manner of spiritual breakthrough during the Friday”s spiritual exercise, calling on the people of the state and beyond to take advantage of the crusade with the theme: “Connecting With the God of Power”

African Examiner recalled that the Osun state born fire brand Pentecostal Pastor, had during a similar visit to the state in 2016, set Enugu on a healing fire, as sores of people with all manner of afflictions, including the blind and lame received healing and deliverance.

The Deeper Life leader, who proceeded to Ebonyi state on Wednesday, will also be visiting Anambra on the 15th, being Thursday, before returning to Enugu on 16th for the explosive spiritual engagement which will commence from 5pm.

