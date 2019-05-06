Kwara REC Says He Rejects Financial Inducement; Refuses to Compromise 2019 Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mr. Garba Madami has alleged that some politicians attempted to induce him financially so as to compromise the 2019 elections in the state.

The REC claimed that he was offered money but refused the offer, admitting that it was “tempting”.

He established that his ultimate goal of the election was to make Nigeria and INEC proud.

“There was pressure by politicians who offered me money to compromise the 2019 general election in Kwara state but I stood my ground and refused to give in.

“The nature of our job at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is too tempting.

“It is left between you and God to do the right thing and keep your integrity or compromise and lose your integrity. You may even go to jail.

“The politicians have money and some of them feel that they can buy anybody with the money. It is a matter of integrity, it is left for you to be careful and work transparently to keep your integrity.

“What I did in Kwara state before the elections was to go on air and tell the people that no amount of money can buy me.

“I made them to understand that their votes will count and was not ready to compromise’’ the REC said.

Kwara State is currently being governed by the opposition PDP. But the party lost all the elective positions to the All Progressive Congress (APC), including the state central Senatorial seat, which is currently occupied by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

