Labour Minister Chris Ngige Escapes Attack at APC Ward Congress

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige, Sunday escaped being lynched by the suspected party thugs, in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The attempted attack occurred as the Minister was having a stakeholders’ meeting with the ruling All Progressives Congress APC members in a hotel in Awka. It was gathered that the meeting was meant to harmonize the results of the party’s ward congress which held on Saturday.

Following the gunshots at the venue, Dr. Ngige escaped and was whisked away by security operatives who fired into the air to scare the mob who charged at him.

The aggrieved APC stalwarts alleged that the former Senator called the meeting so as to manipulate the result of the ward congress in his favour.

The candidate of the APC in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra, Dr Tony Nwoye, had earlier in public accused Ngige in the meeting of plotting to hijack the party in the state.

It was gathered said he had been refraining from speaking about Ngige’s audacity and impunity over the affairs of the party in the state so as to avoid of being accused of being embitter because he lost the election on the platform of the party.

He said, “Some of you here worked against me during that election, but my joy is that I lost the election and you lost too because most of you have not risen beyond the falling point.

Please follow and like us: