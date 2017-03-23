Labour Unions, Arik Air Staff Clash In Lagos Over Workers’ Sack

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aviation Union Workers under different aegis Thursday staged a protest march to the Lagos office of Arik Air.

The unions involved in the protest were National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

The unions threatened to shut down the operations of the Airline over its management’s failure to reinstate its sacked members and other issues.

The protest prompted a clash between the Arik Air staff and members of the Labour unions.

Arik Air staff denounced the action of the Aviation Workers Unions, describing it as detrimental to the fortunes of the company.

The protest and counter obstructed the airline’s flight operations and free movement of traffic on the airport road.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has waded into the crisis and has started meeting with the unions and staff to resolve the dispute.

It would be recalled that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on February 9, 2017 announced taking over of Arik Air due to failure to meet up with some of its financial obligations.

After the take over, AMCON appointed Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, as the Manager, under the receivership of Mr. Oluseye Opasanya (SAN).

