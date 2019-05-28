Lagos: Ambode Hands Over to His Successor, Sanwo-Olu

Lagos: Ambode Hands Over to His Successor, Sanwo-OluFeatured, Latest News, News Tuesday, May 28th, 2019
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ougoing Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has handed over to his successor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.
The incoming Governor shared the information on his Twitter handle Tuesday afternoon.
Sanwo-Olu tweeted: “Thank you H.E @AkinwunmiAmbode for your kind words today as you officially handed over your stewardship of our great state, Lagos. Life is a succession of moments and today we are at the right place and moment to build #ForAGreaterLagos. #SanwoOluInauguration”
The new Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat will be officially inaugurated tomorrow – Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
