Lagos: Ambode Hands Over to His Successor, Sanwo-Olu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, May 28th, 2019




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ougoing Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has handed over to his successor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The incoming Governor shared the information on his Twitter handle Tuesday afternoon.

Sanwo-Olu tweeted:  “Thank you H.E @AkinwunmiAmbode for your kind words today as you officially handed over your stewardship of our great state, Lagos. Life is a succession of moments and today we are at the right place and moment to build #ForAGreaterLagos. #SanwoOluInauguration”

The new Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat will be officially inaugurated tomorrow – Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

 

