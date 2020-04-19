Lagos Announces COVID-19 Test Centers In 20 LGAs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has announced COVID-19 designated test centres in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

This was made public Sunday via the State Government’s Twitter handle.

The tweet clarified that visits to the centres was “strictly” by appointment and not by emergency.

For residents to benefit from the service, they have been directed to make requests through app.alertclinic.com and book appointments with their respective test centres.

THE CENTRES PUBLISHED BELOW:

Somolu Local Government – Wright Memorial Primary Health Centre (Emmanuel Street, Somolu)

Ifako Ijaiye Local Government – Ifako Mini Stadium (College Road beside Ifako General Hospital)

Ojo Local Government – Ojo PHC (1, Rest House, Ojo)

Eti-Osa Local Government – Ikota Primary School (Lekki-Epe Expressway)

Surulere Local Government – Surulere LG Secretariat (24 Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere)

Kosofe Local Government – Ogudu Area Office (By Ogudu Roundabout, Ogudu Road)

Amuwo Odofin Local Government – Amuwo Odofin LG Secretariat (41 Road, Festac Town)

Ikorodu Local Government – ItaElewa PHC (Oriwu Road, Ikorodu) / Igbogbo PHC (32, Bola Ahmed Way, Igbogbo)

Lagos Island Local Government – IganIduganran PHC (151/152 Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island)

Epe Local Government – Epe PHC (Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway bu Oba’s Palace)

Lagos Mainland Local Government – Simpson PHC (1, Glover Road, by Simpson Street, Ebute-Meta)

Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government – Akere PHC (106, Baale Street, OluwaAkere)

Ibeju Lekki Local Government – Awoyaya Mayfair Estate (Beside First Bank)

Apapa Local Government – Apapa Iganmu LCDA Secretariat (41, Gaskiya Road, Badia Apapa)

Alimosho Local Government – Bola Ahmed Tinubu PHC (Vulcaniser Bus Stop, Egbeda) / Ipaja mini-stadium (Fela Field, Ipaja) / Rauf Aregbesola PHC (1, Powerline Road, Okunola, Mosan-Okunola) / Meiran PHC (1, Meiran Road, Meiran) / Ijegun PHC (30, Kudeyibu Street, Transformer Bus Stop, Old Isolo Road, Ijegun, along Ejigbo Road / Helen Aderonke PHC (Olorunfunmilayo Primary School, OPC junction, Idimu Bus Stop)

Oshodi Isolo Local Government – Ajibulu PHC (1, Ajibulu Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi)

Ikeja Local Government – Ikeja LG Secretariat (2/3, Obafemi Awolowo Way)

Agege Local Government – Sango PHC (2, Balogun Street, Pen Cinema, Agege)

Badagry Local Government – Ajara Flagship Health Centre (1, Wande Street, Opp. 100 Shops, Ajara Badagry)

Mushin Local Government – Isola Road PHC (Isolo Road, near Zone D Police Command, Mushin / Odi-Olowo LCDA Secretariat (Ilupeju)

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has corrected the number of confirmed cases of the virus infection in the country.

The correction is sequel to the agency’s announcement on Saturday night, to the effect that Nigeria recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19, raising the figure of total infections to 542.

However, the NCDC Sunday in a tweet said 48 new infections were recorded in the previous day while the total number of cases stood at 541.

It added that a total of 166 people have been discharged while 19 others have so far died since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

NCDC explained that a new case was mistakenly reported in Ekiti, stating that it was wrong and caused by an error in the verification process.