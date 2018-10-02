Lagos APC Guber Primary: Sanwo-Olu in Early Lead as Ambode’s Deputy Dumps Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State APC Governorship primary is still in progress with many expected intrigues.

While the results which put the party’s choice Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu far ahead of the incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode are being announced in some wards, the Governor’s Deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has also abandoned his boss and shifted her support for Ambode’s rival.

Speaking to newsmen at her ward A and D in Iba LCDA, where she took part in the ongoing primaries, Dr. Adebule said “the party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow’’.

The choice of the State’s APC Leaders starting from a former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is Sanwa-Olu.

The following results have already been announced:

Mosan Okunola G-North:

Sanwo-Olu 9,700

Ambode 7

Ward C2, Odi Olowo

Sanwo-Olu: 4387

Ambode: 06

