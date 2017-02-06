Lagos Appoints NURTW Officials As Anti-Sexual, Domestic Violence Campaign Ambassadors

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has appointed some key officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as ambassadors for campaign against raping, domestic violence, child abuse, maltreatment and neglect in the State.

Coordinator of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), an agency under the State’s Ministry of Justice, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi at a sensitization and engagement initiative held at Abule Egba Secretariat of the State NURTW said the decision of government to partner with the association was in line with the mandate of the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to explore all available channels to rid the State of the menace.

She pointed out that the engagement was particularly premised on the fact that NURTW officers were rooted within the communities, and at certain times, could serve as first respondents to incidences that occur.

Mrs. Vivour-Adeniyi who addressed over 300 union officials said it was important for them to understand the different forms of abuses, steps survivors of rape and defilement should take after the assault, and the role of Christian and Muslim doctrines.

“It is important for people to be aware of the fact that rape and defilement carry life imprisonment, and also the fact that a man being in a relationship with a woman does not give him the right to forcefully have sexual intercourse with her.

“The is very essential and the society must also acknowledge its role which amongst other things, is to encourage victims to report, get justice and expose abusers in their communities, while the different myths usually associated with rape, domestic violence, manner of dressing, as well as the thinking that some women deserved to be hit, must be avoided as they are not in tune with the reality,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

She also announced plans by DSVRT to scale up the partnership by visiting the garages and zones across the State, and ensuring that all officers and members of NURTW were properly sensitized. According to her, the plan of government was to make the State unbearable for rapists and abusers.

Lagos State NURTW Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede commended the State Government for the initiative to appoint his members as ambassadors and pledged their full commitment to the course.

