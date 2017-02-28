Lagos beef up Security to Check Kidnapping

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has promised farmers in the State especially in Epe axis adequate measures to shield them from incessant kidnappings, as well as renewed its resolve to ensure proper enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada plying restricted routes.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode after the monthly Security Council meeting equally assured residents and investors of commitment to their security and well-being, adding that no stone would be left unturned towards protecting the people.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the Council reviewed the security situation in the State in the last one month and resolved to redouble efforts where necessary.

“The Council also reviewed the operation on the total enforcement of Okada ban and it was agreed that the renewed efforts toward enforcing the law with regards to the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the State will be sustained in view of the threat to security that we have witnessed in the past. There is a renewed commitment, we will sustain it and ensure that the State Traffic Law is effectively enforced,” Owoseni said.

On kidnapping of farmers in Epe axis, the police boss revealed that the Governor recently led top security operatives and government officials to the axis to ascertain the state of affairs and personally assured the farmers of the commitment of the State Government to ensure they carry out their farming activities without let or hindrance.

“Yes, I can tell you that so many commitments have been made. His Excellency the Governor about two weeks ago led Security Council members to Epe where so many commitments were made and some of the measures and strategies being put in place to check this menace.

“I want to assure the people within that axis that the commitment of the State Government to their security is unwavering and we can assure them that they will be able to do what they are doing to earn their livelihood without fears of molestation or threat of being attacked.

“We have so many plans and I think that we are not supposed to reveal much about our strategies for now because it is a cat and mouse thing but most importantly is the commitment of everyone to the fight against crime. On the part of the State Government, I can assure the people that the commitment is unwavering,” Owoseni assured.

The CP, however urged the people to continue to support and partner with security agencies.

