Lagos Begins Fund Disbursement to Victims of Abule-Egba Pipeline Explosion

By Agency Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has begun fund disbursement as assistance to the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion victims, residing at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Relief Camp, Igando.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director- General of LASEMA, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the 300 beneficiaries got between N150,000 and N250,000 which was part of the agency’s responsibilities in providing relief materials and financial assistance to victims of various disasters in the state.

“The financial assistance is a follow-up to the skill acquisition and vocational training programme carried out for victims at the camp.

”The training is in conjunction with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation of the state government,” he said.

The LASEMA boss said the agency was happy to fulfil the promises made by the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He noted that since Jan. 22, residents of Ekoro Road in Abule-Egba, who were affected by the pipeline explosion have been accommodated by the state government at the Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs) Camp in Igando.

He said that when the incident happened on Jan. 19, 2020, LASEMA promptly activated its emergency response plan and was able to save many lives which could have been lost to the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the 300 displaced people were evacuated to the LASEMA relief camp.

Mr Olalekan Fadairo, one of the victims of Abule-Egba pipeline explosion of 20 Kareem Jimoh St. Igoke Estate, appreciated the state government for the gesture extended to them.

Mrs Anna Olumote, another victim who benefited from the vocational training, said she had been able to make female caps through the state government programme.

Olumote commended LASEMA for patiently providing for their needs during the stay at the camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASEMA will continue the disbursement to victims in other areas on Friday

(NAN)