Lagos Begins Payment Of New Minimum Wage

By Ayo Balogun, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has disclosed it will commence the payment of the new minimum wage to its workers effective from November, this year.

Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, announced this in a circular issued Wednesday.

HOS noted that the State’s Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved the implementation of the new minimum wage so as to improve the welfare and wellbeing of the public servants in the state.

Mr. Muri-Okunola noted that only workers at grade level one to six would enjoy the N35,000 minimum wage. He added that the November salaries were delayed beyond the usual payday so that the state government could adequately process the payment of the new minimum wage.

The circular said, “Kindly note that the payment of salaries for the month of November 2019 is delayed beyond the usual 23rd-day cycle in order to adequately process payment of the new minimum wage. The consequential increase of the new minimum wage in Lagos State for senior and management grade level is as follows: GL. 07=30 per cent; GL. 08-10 = 25 per cent; GL. 12-14=22.5 per cent and GL. 15-17=20 per cent.

“Accordingly, it should be noted that approved minimum wage and consequential adjustments are more than the Federal Government’s approved recommendation, which further demonstrates this administration’s commitment to staff welfare.

“By this action, public servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment, dedication and selflessness in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of Lagos State, whose fulfilment of tax obligations largely contribute to the payment of these salaries.

“In addition, public servants are expected to give unalloyed support to the state government’s agenda, as we collectively strive to actualise set goals.”

It would be recalled that the Federal Government (FG) recently announced the month -payment of the minimum wage will commence as well as deadine for payment of the arreas.

Please follow and like us: