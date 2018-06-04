Lagos Chambers of Commerce Urges FG to Release Abandoned Assets to LASG

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appealed to the Federal Government FG to transfer its abandoned property in Lagos Lagos to the state government or lease them to the private sector.

LCCI President of LCCI, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, made the plea Monday in Lagos during an interview with the NAN

Ruwase noted that several properties belonging to the FG in the state had been abandoned and left to rot away, adding that such assets constituted a vast economic waste.

“We urge the Federal Government to either return the property to the Lagos State Government which is the original owner of the land; or give them out on lease to the private sector,’’ the LCCI boss restated.

Ruwase listed the property in view as: old Federal Secretariat, old National Assembly Complex at Tafawa Balewa Square, Independence Building that housed the Defence Ministry and former Federal Ministry of Commerce at Tinubu Square.

He noted that aside the economic waste, many of the buildings served as hideouts for hoodlums, criminals and posed security risks to residents.

Mr. Ruwase also called for patronage of indigenous engineers in construction industry, adding that their service was not efficiently utilized to boost their capacity and expansion.

He affirmed doing this would improve the country’s local content in public procurement with Science, Engineering and Technology and position Nigerian engineers to compete effectively in the global space.

