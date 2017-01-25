Lagos Constitutes 12-Member Economic Advisory Committee

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 12-member Economic Advisory Committee headed by renowned accountant and financial expert, Dr. Bode Agusto to spearhead the State Government’s drive to improve the business environment and advance the economic development of the State.

The move was made public Wednesday in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello after the State Executive Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

In his words: “the Economic Advisory Team is expected to bring an independent perspective to economic and business issues with the primary role of offering advice to the State Government for the purposes of fostering and advancing economic and business opportunities; provide an effective mechanism for engaging the private sector on matters relating to economic development of the State as well as provide advice and strategic direction along the lines of the Lagos State Development Plan.”

The Economic team is saddled with the responsibility of specifically advising on the overall finance strategy to bridge the massive infrastructure gap in the state; analyzing any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Governor and to act as champions for certain initiatives.

The SSG stated that it had become imperative, especially in this period of strong economic ‘head winds’ for the Government to better engage the private sector to get independent views on economic and business issues in delivering the government’s mandate to the people.

Other members of the Committee are Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, Mr. Kenneth Igbokwe, Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlana, Dr Laolu Mudashiru, Mrs. Omobola Johnson, Mr. Moruf Oseni and Mrs Yetunde Akinluyi who would serve as the Secretary.

The State Government would be represented on the Committee by the Commissioners for Finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olawale Oluwo, and Commerce and Industry and Cooperatives, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye.

Mr. Bello disclosed that the private sector members of the committee were carefully selected based on their known track record of integrity, independence of thought and outlook as well as diverse industry experience.

He added that members of the Committee would be expected to commit to serve for at least two years while they would meet regularly and send reports to the State Executive Council, adding that the team would be allowed to invite industry experts to provide support during its deliberations.

Please follow and like us: