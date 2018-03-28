Lagos Declares Thursday Public Holiday As Buhari Begins 2-Day Visit

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of preparation for President Muhammadu Buhari’s two –day visit, the Lagos State Government has declared Thursday, March 29, a work free day.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan made the declaration in a statement he signed Tuesday. He explained the measure was to enable residents come out en masse to welcome Mr. President during his visit.

Similarly, the State Commissioner of Police Mr. Imohimi Edgal announced at a news conference Tuesday in Ikeja, the State capital, that there would be temporary road closure and diversions in some areas during the visit.

The affected routes according to him include: Ikeja, Agege, Maryland, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island.

The CP specified further that President Buhari would be in Lagos on a two-day official visit on Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30, 2018.

The State Police boss confirmed that the President would attend a colloquium marking the 66th birthday of a former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at Victoria Island, conduct the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project in Epe.

Similarly, Edgal stated the President would also tour the Eko Atlantic City and inaugurate the Ikeja Bus Terminal among other functions.

“Security engagements are in top gear, as we are working with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

“We have done a threat assessment and engaged all stakeholders such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and commercial bike riders. We are appealing that they abide by our agreement at the meeting.

“This is to ensure that Mr. President’s visit to Lagos is smooth, safe and hitch-free,” Edgal restated.

CP appealed to all residents of the State to cooperate with security agencies while the visit lasts.

