Lagos Explosion: NSCDC Warns Against Building On Pipelines and Gas Installations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu on Sunday warned people residing within the petroleum pipeline network and Gas Installations areas to vacate as such was illegal and a threat to their lives.

Gana spoke against the backdrop of Sunday’s explosion that rocked the Abule Ado area of Festac Town, Lagos State.

He said tampering, digging; building and erecting kiosks or shops on gas pipeline and dumping/burning refuse around gas facility and pipeline always pose danger to lives and properties of the residents, even parking of vehicles, motorcycles, farming and smoking in gas pipeline areas are very dangerous to human existence.

Gana warned that government would not hesitate to demolish illegal structures obstructing free flow of movement within the pipelines Right of Way.

The Corps also advise residents to desist from further encroachment beyond the approved setback for oil pipeline corridor and Gas installation which the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned the violators to steer clear of.

The Commandant General said the infringement on the statutorily guaranteed 100-metres setback for the infrastructure was not only detrimental to the free flow of petroleum products but was far more harmful to dwellers of illegal structures and shanties due to the combustible nature of hydrocarbon.

Gana revealed that, about two years ago the Corps embarked on extensive consultation and enlightenment exercise targeted at violators in affected communities noting that the safety and well-being of the people remain paramount.

“We encourage residents and other people that live or do business near pipelines, gas installation or any other government asset to report any encroachment to the Civil Defence or other law enforcement agencies.

“I mean we should take adequate steps to protect government installations and take such responsibility seriously and also see it as our collective obligation to report any breach promptly,” he said.