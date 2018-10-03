Lagos Guber Primaries: Ambode Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has congratulated the winner of the Lagos State APC Governorship Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ambode in his congratulatory message issued Wednesday evening subsequently urged all Lagosians to immediately support the APC’s candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of the ruling party.

‘’As Governor, I will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition in the remaining period of this administration and ultimately to the new Governor, come May 2019.

‘’I, therefore, appeal to all our party members that we remain one family and unite behind the candidate of the party, so that we can continue to move this state forward.

‘’The progress of Lagos state is non-negotiable. It is a project that I have passionately worked for in the last three and a half years as your Governor and one to which I will forever be devoted.

‘’I wish to use this opportunity to thank our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the leadership of our great party at state and national levels, all party faithful and all Lagosians’’ Governor Ambode said.

The Governor thanked all Lagosians for their faith and trust in him, urging residents not to relent in their support for the APC as the country prepares for the General Elections.

Please follow and like us: