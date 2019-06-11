Lagos Lawmaker, Gbajabiamila Elected New Reps Speaker

By Niyi Adeyi/Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Majority Leader Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has emerged the Speaker of the 9th Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila is rated to be the most experienced House member. He is representing Surulere constituency 1, Lagos State.

The Lawmaker was elevated to the exalted position with a total of 281 votes.

He defeated his main contender, Hon. Umar Bago, who mustered paltry 76 votes.

Just like his counterpart in the Upper Chamber Senator Ali Ndume did earlier in the day, Bago congratulated Gbajabiamila before the counting was still ongoing.

Senator Ahmed Lawan of Yobe State has earlier in the day been elected as the new Senate President. He scored 79 votes to defeat Ndume of Borno to emerge the number three citizen.

Hon. Gbajabiamila and Senator Lawan have the backing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apart from being the immediate past Majority Leader, Hon Gbajabiamila was once the minority Leader of the House.

Please follow and like us: