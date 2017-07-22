Lagos LG Poll: Voting Begins Early Despite Heavy Downpour

By Tajudeen Balogun; Ayo Balogun & Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the early morning heavy downpour, the Lagos State Local Government Elections started in earnest Saturday and progressing in all the LGAs and LCDAs of the State.

AFRICAN EXAMINER Correspondents who moved around areas such as Ojokoro, Agege, Ifako/Ijaiye and parts of Orile Agege LCDA observed that the ad hoc electoral officers arrived very early at the various polling units despite the early heavy downpour.

It was confirmed through the electoral officers that most of the polling units visited received their voting materials, including the sensitive ones without delay.

The situation made the accreditation of the voters and voting which follows immediately faster and more convenient

The restriction of movement order by the State Government due to the exercise received over 70 per cent compliance as the express and inner roads are deserted of both human and vehicular movement.

The Government has directed the restriction of movement to last between 7am and 3pm –after the voting is expected to have been concluded.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no case of breakdown of law and order in any part of the State.

AFRICAN EXAMINER observed security operatives including the regular police; anti-riot police and men of Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NCDSC) monitoring the elections at the polling units as well as patrolling express and highway.

The ongoing poll is to usher in new Chairmen and Councillors in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs of the State.

