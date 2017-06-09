Lagos Man Alleges Death Threat from Cultists, Seeks Police Protection

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 34-year-old washer man, Emmanuel Ahigbe, had raised alarm over plot by suspected cultists to kill him for no wrong doing, calling on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni for protection.

Ahigbe told newsmen on Friday in Lagos that there had been attempts on his life by the cultists. He said that the continuous attacks on him in Igando area of Lagos had forced him to move to an undisclosed place for safety.

The victim, who said he formerly reside at 11, Asaolu Close, LASU Road, noted that he had reported the matter to the nearest police station.

He added that he had been on the run since nothing was done to protect him.

In his explanation, his younger brother, Cyril Ahigbe, was the one the cultists claimed had problem with them, following a car accident that occurred on July 6, 2015.

Ahigbe noted that the accident resulted to the death of a man, the group claimed to be related to them. He said that he heard from Cyril’s friends that he left the country on September 10, 2016 for Italy when the cultists attempted to kill him.

“It was my younger brother, Cyril that had issues with them following an accident he had while trying to avoid knocking down a ram that suddenly ran into the road and accidentally hit a passerby.

“On getting to the hospital that day, the victim was pronounced dead and since then, some men living around the area had been searching for him to kill him.

“They claimed to be member of a confraternity and that they will never give up until they have my brother killed,” he said.

Ahigbe said: “My brother had to leave the country and since then, they shifted attention to me as I have been having series of invasion in my house.

“I made complaints at a police near my area, yet nothing was done. Every day I live in fear. When I could no longer hide in my house, I decided to relocates.

“Now, I am on the run. I appealed to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, the I-G to protect me from people I have not offended. I just need my safety and protection,” he said.

Please follow and like us: