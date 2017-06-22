Lagos Native Doctor Charged with Rape, Extortion

By Niyi Adeyi, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 30-year-old native doctor, Lucky Okon, who allegedly raped a woman for days and defrauded her of N800,000, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate J.A Adigun on a two-count charge.

Okon, who resides on Ajasa Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty, and was admitted to bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awazie, the accused committed the offences on March 14 on Abesan Housing Estate, Ipaja.

Awazie said that the accused raped a 25-year-old woman and defrauded her of N800,000.

“The accused accosted the complainant on her way from work.

“He hypnotised her with a substance suspected to be charm, and asked her to give him her N800,000, which she did,” he said

Awazie said that the accused also took the complainant home and raped her for days.

“It was when the complainant regained her senses that she reported the case to the police, and the accused was arrested,” he said

Awazie said that the offences contravened Sections 260 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The accused may be jailed for life if found guilty of rape, according to the provisions of Section 260.

The case has been adjourned until June 29 for mention.

