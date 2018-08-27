Lagos PDP Chairman, Moshood Salvador Defects to APC

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Moshood Salvador has defected from his party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Salvador who announced his defection Monday to journalists at his residence in the Surulere disclosed that he was joined by over 10,000 of the State PDP members.

Giving the reasons for his defection, the former PDP Leader said he was no longer comfortable with “greedy leaders who are fond of telling lies and destabilising the party for their selfish interest”.

Salvador has since been locked in Leadeship tussle with the former PDP National Vice Chairman (South West) Chief Olabode George.

It would be recalled that Salvador was remanded last month in Kirikiri prisons following his arraignment at a Yaba chief magistrates’ court alongside 10 other suspects on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful killing.

He was arrested in connection with the murder of the PDP Apapa Local Government Area Chairman, Mr. Adeniyi Aborishade.

The PDP Chieftain was killed on July 21, 2018 during the party’s visitation meeting which held at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa LGA.

The murder suit against him has since been dismissed by a Lagos High Court, Ikeja.

