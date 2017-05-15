Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Mother Over Sale Of a Day Old Baby

By Ayo Balogun

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Decoy team of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), has nabbed a 22-year old lady alongside six other suspects over the sale of a day old baby for the sum of N250,000.

The prime suspect identified as Miss Onyinyechi Osoneye, was arrested recently by the operatives who were working on intelligence over the sale of her baby to another couple identified as Mr. and Mrs. Ike Nwata.

It was gathered that Onyinyechi with the connivance of her mother, Mrs. Joy Osoneye concealed the pregnancy from her father following his opposition to having having a child out of wedlock.

It was further gathered that the man who impregnated Onyinyechi had, on being informed of the pregnancy, declined paternity.

A source revealed to the cracking team that Onyinyechi was admitted to Peninsula Hospital, Ikota, Lekki-Ajah Expressway, where Mrs. Glory Ehinmi, 35 delivered her of a baby boy on March 1st, 2017.

The source further disclosed that Onyinyechi, when arrested, declined the fact that she was pregnant and sold her baby but later confessed on further interrogation, claiming that Mrs. Glory Ehinmi took the baby from her at the point of delivery.

The baby was then handed over to Mrs. Prisca Okocha, 45, her sister and the owner of Peculiar Hospital, Orile, who offered Onyinyechi’s mother N250,000.

The source continued that Mrs. Prisca Okocha thereafter contacted Mrs. Regina Anyanwu, 59 who subsequently brought the buyers, Mr. and Mrs. Ike Nwata who paid her N850, 000.

The Police have confirmed that the baby has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation while other five suspects have been transferred to Gender Office, State Police Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigations.

