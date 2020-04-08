Lagos Records Third Death From COVID-19 Infection

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State has recorded the third death from the dreaded coronavirus.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, confirmed this Wednesday while giving daily update via a post on Twitter.

According to the Commissioner, the latest casuality was a 66-year-old Briton who arrived Nigeria March 17, 2020.

The tweet read: “Lagos recorded another COVID19 related death; a 66 year-old Briton who traveled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020. This brings to 3, the total number of deaths from COVID19 in Lagos State’’.

Lagos has so far recorded three deaths from coronavirus, making the total number of deaths so far in Nigeria to become seven. There are 254 confirmed cases of the virus as at late Wednesday in the country.

Recall that the first death in Lagos state was a 55-year old patient who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) last week Friday, while being treated for renal infection, unknown to the doctors that he had coronavirus infection.

The second death was recorded last Saturday when a 36-year old male Nigerian who tested positive to the virus died at a private facility.

In all, there are 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with (93 active cases), 32 discharged cases; two evacuated cases and three deaths.