Lagos Reopens Third Mainland Bridge

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, August 26th, 2018

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Third Mainland Bridge which was temporarily closed since last week Thursday for Investigative Maintenance Test has been reopened.

The Lagos State Government in a statement issued Sunday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, said the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the test by engineers.

Specifically, the bridge was reopened to motorists by 5pm on Sunday.

The State government thanked the road users and residents for their cooperation as well as patience while the closure lasted.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Federal Government FG, temporarily shut the bridge since last week Thursday, August 23 for the Investigative Maintenance Test.

It was announced then that the closure would last till Sunday, August 26, 2018.

 

