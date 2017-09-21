Lagos Restricts Movement to Replace Rickety Pedestrian Bridge on Ikorodu Road

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has announced a scheduled restriction of vehicular movement on Ikorodu Road in order to enable contractors to replace the dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop with a new footbridge.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu in a statement said the replacement work was in line with the commitment of the State Government to protect the lives of pedestrians on the highway, noting that the disused pedestrian bridge would be pulled down to give way for a new one to reflect the ongoing infrastructure renewal across the State.

It stated further that, to effect the removal of the bridge, the main carriage lanes of the Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights on Saturday, 23rd September, between 11 pm and 6 am, and Sunday 24th between 11 pm and 4 am, while the service lanes will be open to traffic.

The statement informed that all traffic both inward Lagos and outward Ojota would be diverted to the service lanes, stressing that the notice of partial restriction of the road became expedient to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilize alternative routes, avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed on the road to ease movement.

While soliciting for the cooperation and support of all road users, especially motorists plying the corridor, it appealed to them to observe all road signs, installed on the road by the State Government during the pedestrian bridge replacement period.

