Lagos Says No Plans to Remove Fawehinmi, Abiola Statues from Ojota Parks

Photo Caption: Late Human Rights Activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has refuted reports that it was planning to replace the statues of late Chief MKO Abiola and Chief Gani Fawehinmi at the Ojota parks with another monument.

Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Adebimpe Akinshola, while reacting Tuesday to a media report explained that the ongoing remodeling of both parks was to accommodate bigger sculptures of the two prominent Nigerians.

According to her, “Rather than replace the two conspicuous monuments, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture with the approval of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Governor of Lagos State, commissioned group of artistes to remodel the entire park and erect a new but bigger, better and more aesthetic sculpture of the two prominent Nigerians for better appreciation of their contribution to the development of Nigeria”.

She restated that the Government was set to complete the remodeling of Late Chief Abiola Garden at Ojota with a new statue and water fountain to enhance the aesthetic value of the park for better appreciation by visitors and enhancement of the June 12 Presidential election narrative.

The Commissioner recalled that the remodeling work on Chief MKO Abiola statue commenced late January 2017 and was presently about 70 percent completed.

Akinshola said the project also includes additional facilities such as a designated mini park, adding that the Chief Fawehinmi sculpture also at Ojota was about 60 percent completed, while the park was being enhanced with another work of art called “The Possibility”.

