Lalong Elected New Chairman Northern Governors Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Plateau State Governor Mr. Simon Lalong has been elected the new Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

This is made known in a communique issued at the just concluded meeting of the forum.

The Northern Governors resolved that they would seek the audience of President Muhammadu Buhari so as to present the true picture of security situation in that part of the country.

The communique read in part: “The Northern States Governor’s Forum convened a meeting to deliberate on the major issues affecting the Northern States and the nation at large, particularly the current challenges of insecurity which seems to be deteriorating, despite concerted efforts by the Federal and State Governments.

“The Forum deliberated extensively on the nature of the insecurity currently bedevilling the region and various ways and means of dealing with the situation.

“In order to tackle the challenges holistically in an all-encompassing manner, the Forum set up a Committee under the chairmanship of the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari to inter-alia develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises.

“The committee as parts of its mandate would seek audience with Mr. President and make adequate presentation to him on the true nature of the security challenges.

“It would also make suggestions based on the thorough and insightful analysis and assessment of the situation on the best possible was the Federal Government to resolve the incessant.”

The statement added the body: “elected the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong as the New Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum with effect from May 29, 2019.”

Lalong will succeed the outgoing Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, whose tenure has just ended after four years in office.

Governor Shettima succeeded the immediate past Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu in 2015.

While Shetitima thanked his colleagues for their support; called on them to extend the same gesture to his successor valedictory speech, the new Chairman, in his acceptance speech, thanked his colleagues for voting him into the office.

Please follow and like us: