Lasa Fever: Abia Government Confirms Outbreak In The State

…FMC Management, Govt. Differs On Source

From Ignatius Okpara

ABIA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia State Government has confirmed the outbreak of the deadly Lassa Fever at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia, the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Information Mr. John Okiyi, who made this known Tuesday in a statement in Umuahia said government and the hospital authorities have commenced action with a view to check the spread of the disease.

According to the statement: “Abia Government is aware of the reported outbreak of Lassa Fever at FMC, Umuahia, “the state Ministry of Health is working with the authorities of FMC to ensure full containment of the disease,”

Okiyi equally hinted that prophylactic treatment of those, who may have come in contact with the victims, had begun in earnest.

“We have fully deployed all our emergency medical response systems to instantly ensure full containment and management of the outbreak,” the Commissioner said.

The Abia Spokesman however, urged all those who had contact with the child, suspected to be the index case, and the medical practitioner, who lost her life, to report immediately to the hospital for further review and assured the people that drug for treatment of the disease was in adequate supply in the state.

He also assured the people of the state that there is no cause for panic as the scourge could be successfully treated, especially after early diagnoses.

Meanwhile, the management of FMC Umuahia, have expressed dismay over the state government’s statement that the late Doctor contracted the disease from the hospital, stressing that it was too early to jump into such conclusion.

