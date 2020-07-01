LASEMA: Fire Destroys Many Properties in Ajao Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Properties worth millions of naira early Wednesday morning were destroyed in a fire outbreak in Ajao market area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Spokesperson, Mr. Nosa Okunbor, has confirmed the incident, but said there was no casualty yet.

“There is a fire outbreak there. It started around 1am but we are there already. From all indications, the Ajao Main Market has a small shopping mall and from what we gathered, the fire started from the shopping mall and extended to the main market and affected some adjoining buildings.

“But the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, including the Lagos State Fire Service and the police are already on ground to quell the fire. No casualty has been recorded for now’’ Okunbor stated.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained as at time of filling this report.