Lassa Fever: Ebonyi Doctors Blame Colleagues Death On non Functional Virology Centre

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

Doctors in Ebonyi State South east Nigeria have protested the non functionality of the virology centre in the state blaming it for the death of two doctors and a nurse, who died of lassa fever on Sunday.

Our Correspondent gathered that the virology centre was built and equipped by the state government with over N350 million and was handed over to the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The protesters who are mostly doctors at the federal teaching hospital FATHA Abakaliki, blamed Buhari’s administration for allowing the centre to be lying waste since its establishment.

Please follow and like us: