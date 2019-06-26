LASU Slams Indefinite Suspension on 3 Students Over Cultism, Rape

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State University (LASU) authority has approved the indefinite suspension of two final year students, over alleged cultism related activities.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, ratified the suspension of the two undergraduates identified as: Oloyede Akanbi and Tobiloba Olutade

LASU Wednesday disclosed that Akanbi and Olutade were 400 level students of the Departments of Industrial Relations/Personnel Management and of Accounting, respectively.

“The Students’ Affairs Division received information on a fracas that happened on June 20, 2019, on the campus involving some students and non-students.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the fracas which started at the Faculty of Management Sciences was between two cult groups.

“With the prompt reaction of the Security Department, those who were involved ran out of the campus and some of them were eventually apprehended and later handed over to the Police,” Prof Fagbohun said in a statement.

He indicated that the outcome of school authority investigation revealed that the two affected students were involved in the incidents.

In the same vein, LASU has approved the indefinite suspension of Afeez Ogunbowale of the Department of Chemistry Education over alleged rape case.

The school alleged that Ogunbowale was reported to have carried out the act on April 18, 2018 and was apprehended on September 13, of the same year.

According to the university, the case was subsequently transferred to the Festac Police Station, since it was a criminal offense.

Meanwhile, LASU authority said it was aware of the pressure being mounted on the Students’ Union and Faculty Associations leadership by students who would want the platforms to be used to shield offenders and perpetrators of criminality from justice.

It vowed in a statement “For the avoidance of doubt, the university will not condone harassment and blackmail of students’ leaders by unscrupulous elements even as it encourages the union leaders to always pursue legitimate means in championing the interest of the students’’.

