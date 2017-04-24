Late Adeleke Buried in Osun Amid Protests by Angry Youths

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Governor of Osun State Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died Sunday, has been buried amid confusion, confrontation and lamentation among the family members and political fans.

Earlier before his burial later Monday morning, some enraged youths after sighting an APC stalwart – Idiat Babalola, sitting beside the younger brother of the late Senator, Mr Deji Adeleke, as well as some South West Governors, including Senator Ibikunle Amosu of Ogun; Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State State demanded that she must leave the venue.

The first Executive Governor of the state was speculated to have been poisoned by the suspected rivalry camp within his party.

The State APC was speculated to have anointed a successor to the incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Babalola was allegedly said to be the running mate of the candidate.

Unfortunately, when she declined the highly charged youths demand, they angrily shook the canopy covering the Governors and other VIPs, which subsequently collapsed on them.

Babalola escaped the attack by whiskers, from the mobs as the Security aides of Governor Amosu shielded her.

It would be recalled that the irate youths vested their anger on a journalist and a cameraman from NTA, Sunday while trying to cover activities at the residence of late Senator Adeleke.

Meanwhile, Adeleke aged 62 has been buried in Ede, amid wailing by the relatives, admirers and fans according to the Islamic rites.

Also due to Senator Adeleke’s sudden death, the meeting of the South West Governors which was originally scheduled to hold today has been cancelled.

