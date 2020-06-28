Late Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried In Ibadan

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor of Oyo State who died last week Thursday, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ajimobi, the first two-term Governor of the South West State of Nigeria and who until his death was the Deputy National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it was learnt, was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence Ibadan, amid tight security.

After a week that he was first rumored to have died, the late APC Chieftain eventually bid the world farewell last Thursday evening at age 70, in a Lagos hospital, after an unsuccessful battle with the deadly COVID-19.

Despite the expectation that the former Governor to be interred in one of the Muslim cemeteries in Ibadan city, the choice of Oluyole estate it was gathered was his immediate family.

The Oyo State Government is said to have opposed the choice of the burial venue, just because of the existing litigation.

Late Ajimobi’s burial which held around 10:05am Sunday, was attended by few members of his immediate family, led by his wife, Florence.

The movements of residents in and out of the neighbourhood, was put under serious control, while the interment lasted.

Similarly, party chieftains and Ajimobi’s loyalists were barred from the burial ceremony.

These were in line with the social distancing precautionary measure to check the spread of Coronavirus.