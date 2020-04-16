Late Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Son Dies of COVID-19 Infection in UK

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The son of late environmental activist and poet, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Menegian has died of coronavirus infection in the United Kingdom (UK).

His sisiter, Noo disclosed this Thursday in a post on Facebook.

The post read in part: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist, and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards’’.

The late pianist was described as “a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loved his music”.

Gian, according to her sister is survived by a son, named Louis.

As at Thursday, about 100,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths have been reported in the UK.