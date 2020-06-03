Late NDDC Executive Director, Etang, Dies of Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been said that their Executive Director, Elder Ibanga Bassey Etang who passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 died of coronavirus.

A statement issued by the commission explained that family members of the late official were consulted before releasing the information to the public.

His words: “The family has authorized the Commission to announce that the late executive director tested positive to COVID-19.

“The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID-19.

“The ministry has, therefore, directed the Commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today, While seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased.

“During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the Executive Director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the Commission.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our Executive Director Finance and Administration, Elder lbanga Bassey Etang.”

