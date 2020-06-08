Late Okwaraji’s Mum Dies At 83

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lady Janet Okwaraji, the mother of late Green Eagles superstar, Samuel Okwaraji, has died at 83.

The deceased, a devout Christian and retired school teacher, recently received the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who visited her with some gift items from the government.

Her eldest son, Patrick, confirmed her demise saying she died few weeks ago.

He said the family would meet first and discuss when and how the burial of their mother would take place.

Though, no date has been fixed for the burial, a letter had been sent to the Minister and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to inform them on the development.

Recall that her son, Samuel, died on August 12, 1989 during a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos in a match against Angola.