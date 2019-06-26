Law Graduate in Police Net for Stabbing Brother to Death

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Anambra state have arrested a 28-year-old law graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK Awka, Mr Victor Ohale, for allegedly stabbing his younger brother, Kelechi Ohale, to death.

Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the police Spokesman in the state who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday in Awka, said that detectives attached to the command have arrested Victor and that investigation has commenced with a view to charging him to court.

“On the 25/6/2019 at about 04: am, Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Victor Ohale ‘m’ aged 28years.

“Suspect allegedly used knife and stabbed his younger brother one Kelechi Ohale ‘m’ aged 19years. They both hail from Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“The scene was visited by Police detectives and victim rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead on arrival at Amaku Teaching hospital Awka by a Medical doctor and corpse deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.”

He confirmed that the suspect was a Law graduate from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University and had recently returned from his one-year compulsory service with NYSC after serving in Owerri in Imo State.

He added that five knives were used in perpetrating the crime and that the knives have all been recovered from the suspect and registered as exhibits.

It was learnt that the two brothers were engaged in a free for all fight in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when Victor drew a penknife and stabbed him, leading to his demise.

