Lesotho Former Prime Minister Paid Hit-men to Kill Ex-Wife

Photo: Thomas Thabane with his new wife, Maesiah.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Lesotho have stated that they have evidence that former Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane and his current wife, Maesaiah Thabane, paid assassins to kill Mr Thabane’s estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in 2017.

The police stated this in a damning court affidavit which was presented in the Maseru High Court which the police will be using to oppose Mrs Thabane’s bail application.

Mrs Thabane, who has pleaded innocent to the charges, has been charged with murder and has been in custody since last week and her lawyers have urged the court to grant her bail so that she can care for her sick husband.

Mr Thabane , also had denied any involvement in the murder, was forced to step down last month amid the murder allegations.

He is yet to be charged, but in the latest papers police alleged that he identified the home of his estranged wife to the hit-men.

The police also say the former prime minister and his wife agreed to pay the alleged killers a total of $180,000 (£142,000) – which was to be paid in instalments.

A down-payment of $24,000 had already been paid, according to the affidavit. One of the hit-men will be testifying as a key witness for the state.

According to the police, Mr and Mrs Thabane wanted his former wife, Lipolelo, dead, so that his current wife could assume the role of first lady.

Shortly before her death, Lipolelo Thabane won a court battle confirming that she was the rightful first lady – despite being in the middle of divorce proceedings – and deserved all the perks that came with the position.

African Examiner reports that Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead on the eve of Mr Thabane’s swearing in as prime minister.

Photo Credit/AFP