Lessons of Ramadan Should Not Be Forgotten, Says Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In his Salah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period, President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

While congratulating Muslims on completing “this spiritually significant month of sacrifice”, the President urged them to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times.

According to the President, “religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives,” adding that “if people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society.”

He regretted, however, that “selfishness and greed have overcome people’s conscience so much that they don’t have moral inhibitions in the pursuit of their greed.”

“it is impossible to separate morality from religion, and removing this connection encourages corrupt leaders and other exploiters to commit atrocities against the society.”

“I always wonder why any true believer; politicians, civil servants or businessmen, would seek to make profits from the misfortunes of others”, the President added.

Please follow and like us: