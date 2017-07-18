LG Poll: Lagos APC Members Protest Against Muiz Banire

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) from Mushin Local Council and Odi/Olowo Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State Tuesday staged a protest against a former Commissioner for the Environment and National Legal Adviser of the party, Dr. Muiz Banire.

The protesters who accused the former Commissioner of many anti-party activities demanded for his expulsion from the party and sack as its Legal Adviser.

Banire has been at logger head for a long time with the headship of the APC in Lagos State as well as its National Leader, over alleged roles in frustrating ”internal democracy” and encouraging ”imposition” by the party Leader.

The incoming State LG poll scheduled to hold this Saturday triggered another round of crisis as the party allegedly truncated the primary election of Odi/Olowo LCDA, which a faction of the party prevented the popular candidate from being declared as the winner.

The aggrieved faction had since gone to court and obtained judgement that the result of the primary conducted should stand.

APC Lagos wing Chairman Chief Henry Ajomale has since accused Banire of instigating the suit as well as the defendant, hence the favourable court ruling. He accused Banire of acting against the party’s interest.

The Tuesday anti-Banire protest started at the APC Lagos secretariat on Acme road, Ikeja and later taken to the seat of Government, Alausa also in Ikeja.

The protesters who were conveyed in the State’s Mass Transit buses – LAGBUS carried and displayed many anti-Banire and pro-Asiwaju Bola Tinubu placards. Some of them which read: ”Banire Must Go”; ”Banire, Enough is Enough”; ”EFCC Probe Banire Now!”; ”Mushin Stand By Asiwaju” among others.

Please follow and like us: