LG Polls: Lagos Announces Vehicular Movement Restriction

Photo caption: Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has announced restriction of vehicular movement in the state on Saturday July 22, 2017 following the local government elections that will hold across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

According to a press release issued on Sunday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde, the restriction of movement across the State would be enforced between 8am and 2pm to allow for a smooth conduct of the polls.

“The Police and other security agencies are ready to ensure that the electioneering campaign and the voting on Saturday are conducted smoothly without public disturbance. Every political party, candidates and their supporters and the general public are hereby assured of safety throughout the period of voting and collation.

“However, the government solicits the cooperation of voters and the general public by obeying the restriction order and the general electoral rules in order to ensure a peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections.” the statement stated.

