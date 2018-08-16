Libyan Court Sentences 45 to Death For Killing Protesters in 2011

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Libyan court has sentenced 45 people to death by firing squad for killing protesters during the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, according to the ministry of justice.

They were convicted of opening fire on anti-Gaddafi protesters in the capital Tripoli, in August 2011.

Another 54 defendants were sentenced to five years in prison and 22 others were acquitted.

Protests erupted in February 2011 before turning into an armed conflict, which saw the toppling and killing of Gaddafi in October 2011./NAN

