Liverpool Blow City Out in Champions League First Leg

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool have set a club record for goals scored in a Champions League campaign after a first-half blitzing of Manchester City at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane scored before halftime as Liverpool took a 3-0 lead over the runaway Premier League leaders in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

That haul brought Liverpool to 31 goals during the 2017-18 Champions League campaign, topping the previous club best of 29 from the Reds’ 2007-08 run.

In setting up Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal on Wednesday, James Milner reached seven assists in the Champions League this season — three more than any other player.

The first half also put Jurgen Klopp’s men well on their way to maintaining their sterling home record in European play.

Liverpool entered Wednesday unbeaten over 14 matches at Anfield in the Champions League and Europa League since a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in October 2014./

The victory provided a healthy advantage heading into next week’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Goal.com

