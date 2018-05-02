Liverpool Reach Final Of Champions League

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool have reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2007 –now advancing with 7-6 on aggregate.

This is despite losing a dramatic second leg to Roma.

Leading 5-2 after a devastating semi-final first leg at Anfield, Liverpool went further ahead when Sadio Mane finished from Roberto Firmino’s clever pass.

An own goal by James Milner, after Dejan Lovren’s attempted clearance cannoned off his team-mate, levelled the scores on the night before Georginio Wijnaldum’s header made it 2-1, and 7-3 on aggregate.

However, Roma scored three more times to give Liverpool plenty of anxious moments in the Italian capital.

Edin Dzeko gave the home side hope with his side’s second goal before Radja Nainggolan added two late goals, including a stoppage-time penalty.

Liverpool’s 5,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico celebrated wildly at the final whistle as several thousand more watched on big screens back at Anfield.

With the Wednesday outcome, the journey that started on August 15 in Germany against Hoffenheim in the play-off round will end on May 26 when Jurgen Klopp’s men face 12-time winners Real Madrid in Kiev.

