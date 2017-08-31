Liverpool Set to Sign Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in £40m Deal

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool have agreed a £40m deal to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, had Tuesday rejected a move to Chelsea after a fee had been agreed.

The fee would have been Liverpool’s club record deal, but the Reds have agreed to sign RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita next summer for £48m.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34m, full-back Andrew Robertson from Hull for £8m and striker Dominic Solanke after his contract at Chelsea expired.

Liverpool have also been pursuing Monaco’s £75m-rated winger Thomas Lemar and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, while the Reds’ Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho remains Barcelona’s number one transfer target.

The Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started each of Arsenal’s four games so far this season despite telling Manager Arsene Wenger he would not sign a new contract.

He has so far made 198 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in August 2011.

