Liverpool Set to Sign Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in £40m Deal

Liverpool Set to Sign Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in £40m DealLatest News, Sports Thursday, August 31st, 2017
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool have agreed a £40m deal to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, had Tuesday rejected a move to Chelsea after a fee had been agreed.
The fee would have been Liverpool’s club record deal, but the Reds have agreed to sign RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita next summer for £48m.
So far this summer, Liverpool have signed winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34m, full-back Andrew Robertson from Hull for £8m and striker Dominic Solanke after his contract at Chelsea expired.
Liverpool have also been pursuing Monaco’s £75m-rated winger Thomas Lemar and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, while the Reds’ Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho remains Barcelona’s number one transfer target.
The Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started each of Arsenal’s four games so far this season despite telling Manager Arsene Wenger he would not sign a new contract.
He has so far made 198 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in August 2011.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40607