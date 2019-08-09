Liverpool Start Premier League Title Bid With Big Win At Anfield

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool opened their 2019-20 Premier League campaign in style as they beat Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield on Friday night.

An own goal from Grant Hanley after seven minutes broke the deadlock before goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi put the Reds 4-0 up at half-time.

Teemu Pukki grabbed a consolation for the newly-promoted Canaries in the 64th minute as Jürgen Klopp’s men now turn their attention towards Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.

There was also a debut for goalkeeper Adrian when the summer signing came on to replace the injured Alisson Becker with 38 minutes on the clock.

