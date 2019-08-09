W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Liverpool Start Premier League Title Bid With Big Win At Anfield

Posted by Latest News, Sports Friday, August 9th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool opened their 2019-20 Premier League campaign in style as they beat Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield on Friday night.

An own goal from Grant Hanley after seven minutes broke the deadlock before goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi put the Reds 4-0 up at half-time.

Teemu Pukki grabbed a consolation for the newly-promoted Canaries in the 64th minute as Jürgen Klopp’s men now turn their attention towards Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.

There was also a debut for goalkeeper Adrian when the summer signing came on to replace the injured Alisson Becker with 38 minutes on the clock.

 

 

 

 

Classified Adverts