Liverpool Thrash Woeful Arsenal 5-1 At Anfield

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ARSENAL boss Unai Emery has bemoaned his side’s defending after they were beaten 5-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles had given Arsenal a shock lead at Anfield after 11 minutes. But Arsenal then fell apart as Liverpool’s front three took full advantage of woeful defending.

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also got on the scoresheet.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had just 13 touches in his 70-minute display.

And Emery described the result as “bad”.

Emery told BT Sport: “I think we started well with the first goal and then they had the difference with attacking moments, determination and quality. We couldn’t stop this moment.

“The second half we wanted to little by little impose ourselves to find one goal but another penalty closed the match.

“[It is a] bad result. This loss we can use to be better.

“We know we need to defensively get better. Liverpool have progressed a lot and it is an example for us. We need to do this progress.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk hailed his side’s response to conceding early.

He told BT Sport: ”We know they are dangerous on the break with their speed up front. It was unlucky that we conceded but we reacted how we should react and think we deserved it today.”

“We still need to improve a lot of things. We are very happy with the situation at the moment, we have to keep intensity high and continue in this way.

“Anything is possible. We are in a good way, it’s tough but it’s a great time to be a Liverpool player and fan.”

