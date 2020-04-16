Lockdown Extension: Firstbank Unveils Palliatives For Customers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited has introduced palliative measures for customers to give them some relief, in view of the challenges of COVID-19 lockdown extension.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, FirstBank Chief Executive Officer, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Adeduntan said the bank was introducing special waivers on repayment fees on its credit cards and a 60-day loan moratorium on First Edu and First Trader Solution.

FirstEdu loan is available to private schools owners who require extra funds for the smooth running of their operations

First Trader Solution is a short-term overdraft facility offered to traders in pre-approved market locations who deal in fast moving goods.

“For us, the extended COVID-19 lockdown in some states is a time to double down on efforts to see how we can ease the impact this may have on our customers.

“We have therefore enhanced palliative measures as we ask ourselves how can we help you through these times.

“Our aim with the range of solutions is to help cushion the impact of the toll on employment and livelihoods,” Adeduntan stated.

He noted that the bank would continue to work tirelessly to provide essential banking services throughout various alternative channels to ensure efficient service delivery.

According to him, the bank will keep things going in spite of coronavirus.

“COVID-19 will neither defeat us nor slow us down and we will continue to support you because you have empowered us to do so by choosing to bank with us.

“We are also doing a lot to keep our promise not to forget the children who can be overlooked at this time, as we drive the effort to move one million to e-learning with a number of great partners who have come on board from within and outside the continent,” he said.

Adeduntan noted that FirstBank in partnership with IBM would provide opportunities for the acquisition of digital skills including coding, artificial intelligence and data science & analytics.

“Apart from the new perspective to problem solving that coding ability gives, it has progressed to a very critical career skill sought by employers.

“To this end, through IBM Digital Nation curriculum, we promote opportunities to learn skills of the future.

“In keeping with who we are as FirstBank, our commitment to self-development and continuous improvement is never far from our thinking.

“As such, we are encouraging all to consider and register for any of the excellent programmes being offered free by Ivy League schools and have curated a list of them covering topics such as management, personal development and entrepreneurship, which can be found on our website.

“In addition, we are excited to inform you that the Lagos State Government & Roducate initiative kicked off this week with the government accredited curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary schools,” he said.

According to him, the bank will share more on this and other partnerships over the next few days.

“We are holding up our side; and now more than ever uphold our promise to you to be here for you and put You First always.

“We remain fully persuaded that together we will overcome this too and our experience over 126 years tells us the solutions lie within us,” Adeduntan said. (NAN)