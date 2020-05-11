Lockdown: Kaduna Mobile Courts Convict 605 Violators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kaduna State Government said on Monday that a total of 605 people were convicted within two days for violating the lockdown order imposed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

A statemen by the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Aisha Dikko, said that about N1,909,600 was collected as fines from the convictions.

Dikko added that 41 offenders were given community service.

The state government had set up mobile courts to summarily try curfew violators in its efforts to preserve public safety.

The courts sat in various locations in the state capital on Thursday and Friday.

The mobile courts were located at Kakuri, Kawo, Magajin Gari, Rigasa, Sabon Tasha, Maraban Rido, Rigachukun, Kaduna-Kano border, and Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The commissioner said that offenders were convicted for not wearing face masks in public and violating the restriction of movement order.

According to her, Gabasawa mobile court had the highest number of convictions on Friday, where 75 violators were fined a total of N67,500, adding that the Abuja-Kaduna Toll gate’ followed next with 66 convictions but with a fine of N529,500.

‘’Magajin Gari mobile court had the lowest culprits of 17 people, who were fined N75,000 collectively. But the Sabon Tasha court had the lowest fines of N40,000,’’ she added.

The Attorney General warned against violations of the lockdown order, adding that offenders shall, in addition to being fined, undergo community service for a minimum of seven days.

“In addition, violators may have their motorcycles, tricycles or vehicles impounded and forfeited to the government.’’

Dikko explained that violation of stay-at-home order and wearing of face masks attract a fine of N5,000 each while not maintaining physical distancing, attracts N7,000 fine.

She also said that unauthorised use of motorcycles, tricycles, cars, trucks and buses, attract N5,000, N10,000, N20,000, N30,000, N20,000 fine, respectively.