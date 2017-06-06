London Attack: Police Unveil Third Suspect

Photo caption: (L-R) – Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba identified as the London Bridge attacks

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Metropolitan Police has named a 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian man as the third suspected London Bridge attacker.

Earlier, Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27 and Rachid Redouane, 30, both from Barking were identified as the other two attackers.

Meanwhile, another victim an Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, has been identified. Late Boden’s family said she had run towards London Bridge to help people.

It would be recalled that seven people were killed and 48 injured in Saturday night’s attack. The three attackers were reportedly shot dead by police.

